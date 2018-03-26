Tim Tebow may no longer be training with the Mets major league camp, but his baseball dream remains alive, as he’s not done with the organization altogether.

Tebow, who hit just 056 when with the major-league squad, facing top-flight pitchers, didn’t have many good moments during that time. He also managed to sprain his ankle tripping over a sprinkler, which isn’t something you normally read about.

But his time with the Mets organization has not come to an end even though he was sent down. Tebow has been assigned to the Mets Double-A team in Binghamton, New York in the Eastern League, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Tebow spent time in Single-A last season, suiting up for Low-A Columbia and High-A Port St. Lucie. It’s interesting that he’s staying the course, though, when he could have a fairly lucrative career as a college football analyst working for ESPN or another network.