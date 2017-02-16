Things didn’t work out in the NFL for Tim Tebow, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to be in the spotlight again.

Tebow is seen on TV as an analyst during college football season, and does a pretty good job of breaking down games.

But that’s not the only platform Tebow wants to speak from. He gave an exclusive interview to Clay Skipper of GQ Magazine, and told him he hasn’t ruled out running for president in 2020.

“I don’t know. When I’ve been asked about it, it’s not something that’s out of the realm.” “Right now, other things are my focus. If one day I feel like that’s the greatest way I can help people, then that’s what I’ll do. But that’s not yet. Not this day.”

Tebow also spoke about his diet, professing his love for avocados in doing so. He said he probably eats roughly four per day. When asked if he gets a craving for sugar, he had this to say:

“Not really. And one of the reasons is [that] you can make some things that taste really sweet. Avocado is actually something that really helps with that. There’s avocado ice cream.”

So there you have it. Tebow loves avocados, and will do anything he can to help people.