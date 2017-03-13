There was some doubt as to whether Tim Tebow would even get another shot to play for the Mets, being that he went hitless in his first two games, and manager Terry Collins indicated that the team would likely move on from him.

But it was Tebow Time during Monday’s Grapefruit League game, and the former NFL quarterback got one last chance to prove his worth. It wasn’t long before his 0-for-8 slump finally came to an end.

Tebow came to the plate and calmly stroked a base hit between the third baseman and shortstop for his first hit of spring training. Mets fans acknowledged him with a standing ovation afterward, which isn’t something you normally see in a Grapefruit League game.

After an 0-8 start in the Grapefruit League, Tim Tebow gets his first hit vs the Marlins today: pic.twitter.com/tGXKPSWnGj — Paxton Boyd (@paxton) March 13, 2017

That hit may have earned Tebow another start, so we may get to see a bit more of him.