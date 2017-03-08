Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Tim Tebow gets standing ovation from fans after hitting into double play (VIDEO)
Posted by on March 8, 2017

Tim Tebow gets support from fans even when he fails to produce, which we learned during Wednesday’s Grapefruit League game.

Tebow came to the plate in the fourth inning with a golden opportunity, as the bases were loaded with no outs, and the Mets were trailing the Red Sox, 4-3.

He got behind on a 1-2 count, and then proceeded to ground into a routine double play.

A run did score, though, so that was enough for him to get a standing ovation from the fans as he made his way back to the dugout, which isn’t something you normally see for a player who hits into a double play.

Mets broadcaster Ron Darling even pointed out that it was the first time he’d ever seen a player get a standing ovation for grounding into a double play.

Still, it was Tebow’s first-ever Grapefruit League game, so we’ll see if he gets the same amount of support going forward.