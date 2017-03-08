Tim Tebow gets support from fans even when he fails to produce, which we learned during Wednesday’s Grapefruit League game.

Tebow came to the plate in the fourth inning with a golden opportunity, as the bases were loaded with no outs, and the Mets were trailing the Red Sox, 4-3.

He got behind on a 1-2 count, and then proceeded to ground into a routine double play.

A run did score, though, so that was enough for him to get a standing ovation from the fans as he made his way back to the dugout, which isn’t something you normally see for a player who hits into a double play.

FINE. Not an RBI, but he got a standing ovation @cjzer0 Tebow RBI pic.twitter.com/7aSPcghsFr — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 8, 2017

Mets broadcaster Ron Darling even pointed out that it was the first time he’d ever seen a player get a standing ovation for grounding into a double play.

Still, it was Tebow’s first-ever Grapefruit League game, so we’ll see if he gets the same amount of support going forward.