It’s tough for media members to eat healthy, given how hectic their schedules are, and how often they’re on the road.

Anyone who’s been to radio row knows all too well about how much junk food is consumed there. But that hasn’t stopped Tim Tebow from eating healthy.

Rather than munching on a few slices of pizza, Tebow brought a large container of guacamole and proceeded to eat it with a spoon.

Just Tim Tebow sitting around eating guacamole straight out of a container pic.twitter.com/xmHLWTtPmj — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) February 3, 2017

Tebow is probably a grain-free guy, so no chips were involved.