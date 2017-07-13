Posted byon
Tim Tebow gave his critics reason to believe he’s still on Class-A St. Lucie for reasons other than selling tickets.
Tebow had hit safely in 10 straight games heading into Thursday night’s game against the Daytona Tortugas, and he later extended that streak in the game, at the best possible time.
He came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the game tied at 4-4, and crushed a pitch from Austin Orewiler over the left-field fence.
The fans at First Data Field went nuts in celebration, and Tebow’s teammates swarmed him at home plate.
Tebow’s been on quite a tear recently, as the stats show.
Is this the first of many clutch hits from Tebow?