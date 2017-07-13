Tim Tebow gave his critics reason to believe he’s still on Class-A St. Lucie for reasons other than selling tickets.

Tebow had hit safely in 10 straight games heading into Thursday night’s game against the Daytona Tortugas, and he later extended that streak in the game, at the best possible time.

He came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the game tied at 4-4, and crushed a pitch from Austin Orewiler over the left-field fence.

The fans at First Data Field went nuts in celebration, and Tebow’s teammates swarmed him at home plate.

TEBOW WITH THE WALK-OFF HOMER 👀 (via ZachDeanDBNJ/Twitter) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Tebow’s been on quite a tear recently, as the stats show.

Tim Tebow hit a walk-off home run tonight for Class A St. Lucie. He has an active 11-game hitting streak there, and is batting .327. #Mets — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 14, 2017

Is this the first of many clutch hits from Tebow?