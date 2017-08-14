There have been a lot of questions about Tim Tebow’s skill set, but one thing no one can challenge is his toughness.

Tebow put that on display during Sunday’s game, when he got hit in the head by a pitch, but recovered in a ridiculously short amount of time. He really didn’t even go down or take any time to shake it off. Instead, he just casually strolled to first base.

This video makes my head hurt just watching it.

Tebow took a pitch to the head but stayed in the game and ended up scoring a run 😳 (via abcactionnews/Twitter) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Tebow would go on to score a run during that half of the inning as well.