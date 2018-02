Tim Tebow may soon get his chance at Double-A ball, but he’ll first need to recover from an ankle injury he suffered on Sunday.

Tebow sprained his ankle while warming up on the field, and did so by tripping over a sprinkler head.

Tebow sprained his ankle on a sprinkler head in the outfield. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 25, 2018

The injury obviously isn’t believed to be serious, as the Mets listed Tebow as day-to-day.

As for the sprinkler head, well, we’re not sure what the extent of its injury is. Tebow is a pretty big guy, and likely left his mark on it.