The Minnesota Timberwolves learned a social media lesson on Saturday night, and whoever runs the team’s official Twitter account might want to wait until games are over to troll their opponents.

This tweet was posted by the Timberwolves early in the game, as the Suns got off to a sloppy start that entailed them turning the ball over 18 times, with plenty of time still remaining.

Hey @Suns I know it's the holiday season, but you guys are too generous! 🎁☺️ pic.twitter.com/iETSKmefxt — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 17, 2017

The Suns finished with 27 turnovers in the game, which is pretty awful. They did end up winning the game, however, by a 108-106 score, and that’s what matters. That’s probably why they sent this tweet to troll the Timberwolves back.

If you guys wanna delete this you can. It's not aging very well… — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 17, 2017

Game, set and match — Suns.