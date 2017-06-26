Despite landing Jimmy Butler in a draft-day trade with the Chicago Bulls last week, the Minnesota Timberwolves are still looking to make some changes to their starting lineup, specifically at point guard.

Marc Stein of ESPN reports that the T-Wolves are trying to add more shooting to their lineup, and thus continue to make Ricky Rubio available via trade.

League sources say Minnesota, in the wake of the Jimmy Butler deal, remains intent on trading Ricky Rubio as it searches for more shooting. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 26, 2017

Rubio, 26, was mentioned in trade talks early last season and prior to the draft, but the Timberwolves were unsuccessful in moving the Spaniard. Rubio has consistently been one of the league’s better passers in each of his six NBA seasons, but his shooting leaves a lot to be desired. This past season, Rubio shot 40.6 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from behind the arc. However, he set career highs in points (11.1) and assists (9.1) per game.

The Timberwolves surrendered two young guards in the deal for Butler, so it’s a little curious to see them continue to put Rubio on the trade block, but perhaps they feel confident about landing an upgrade in free agency next month.