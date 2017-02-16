The Titans won’t be volunteering for the 2017 edition of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

But they might not have a choice.

A team can refuse to be on the show if it’s made the playoffs within the last two years, has a new coach or has appeared on the show in the last 10 years. The Titans check none of those boxes, so they can be drafted to appear on the show even if head coach Mike Mularkey would rather not have HBO’s cameras at training camp.

“I just think that’s an unnecessary distraction for us,” Mularkey said on The Midday 180 on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville. “If that’s the case and we have to do that, we’ll do it. But we’re not going to volunteer … .”

If no other team steps forward, the Browns, Ravens, Colts, Eagles, Bears, Saints and Buccaneers are the other seven teams eligible to be hand-picked for HBO’s all-access show whether they like it or not.

Mularkey and the Titans probably shouldn’t worry. They don’t exactly have a national following. This is a franchise that’s less interesting than it was when it was coached by Jeff Fisher. Think about that for a second.