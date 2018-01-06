A Titans fan did his best Bills Mafia impression before Saturday’s wild-card game against the Chiefs kicked off.

The fan was surrounded by a group of his colleagues while tailgating outside Arrowhead Stadium, and he elected to attempt a bold maneuver — something that Bills Mafia has done a number of times this season. He stood on a vehicle while cheered on by other fans, and then elected to jump through a table — leading with his elbow.

To his credit, the fan did manage to destroy the table, which you can see in the video clip below.

When you make the playoffs for the first time in almost 10 years. @sumpinsmart @jordanpace13 @Titans pic.twitter.com/NCnTL6x32j — Chris Mabry 🌹 (@cjmab28) January 6, 2018

Bills Mafia will have the opportunity to top that stunt on Sunday, and likely will. Stay tuned.