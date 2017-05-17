NFL teams nowadays use many different methods for training to ensure their players are in peak physical condition.

While hitting the weights is the most preferred way to accomplish that task, it’s not the only method to get it done.

The Titans recently employed an orthodox way to do just that, putting their players through a boot camp workout, with the help of some service members, of course.

Check them out as they crawled under these ropes, through the mud.

#Repost @jwyattsports ・・・ Video: @titans a muddy mess @101st_ab

That’s one way to get in shape.