Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was carted off the field with a lower leg injury during Saturday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to Titans head coach Mike Mularkey, Mariota suffered a fractured fibula in his right leg that will cause him to miss the rest of the 2016 season.
The second overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Mariota was injured while trying to scramble away from a sack in the second half. He required an aircast on his injured leg as he left the field on a cart.
Mariota, 23, finished completing just 8-of-20 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown.
A breakout star this season, Mariota entered Saturday’s Week 16 game with 25 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a 96.7 passer rating. The Titans, now 8-7, could be eliminated from the postseason with a Houston Texans’ win on Saturday night.