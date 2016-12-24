Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was carted off the field with a lower leg injury during Saturday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Titans head coach Mike Mularkey, Mariota suffered a fractured fibula in his right leg that will cause him to miss the rest of the 2016 season.

#Titans coach Mike Mularkey: “Marcus has a fractured fibula. Obviously he is out.” — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2016

The second overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Mariota was injured while trying to scramble away from a sack in the second half. He required an aircast on his injured leg as he left the field on a cart.

Mariota, 23, finished completing just 8-of-20 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown.

A breakout star this season, Mariota entered Saturday’s Week 16 game with 25 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a 96.7 passer rating. The Titans, now 8-7, could be eliminated from the postseason with a Houston Texans’ win on Saturday night.