The Titans appeared to send a message to the Patriots and their fans before Saturday’s divisional-round matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Fans and analysts took note when the Titans were seen holding a pregame huddle at midfield after running out of the tunnel. It’s unlikely that their decision to do so right on the Patriots logo was coincidental, either.

#Titans gather at midfield on the #Patriots logo after coming out of the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/u7Mcfef3jd — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 14, 2018

Titans gathered on the Patriots logo at midfield for a team huddle. Not sure how that's gonna play out for them… — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNESN) January 14, 2018

The Titans may have felt a bit disrespected that they were listed as 13-point underdogs in the game, and wanted to show that they belonged on the field.