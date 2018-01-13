Posted byon
The Titans appeared to send a message to the Patriots and their fans before Saturday’s divisional-round matchup at Gillette Stadium.
Fans and analysts took note when the Titans were seen holding a pregame huddle at midfield after running out of the tunnel. It’s unlikely that their decision to do so right on the Patriots logo was coincidental, either.
The Titans may have felt a bit disrespected that they were listed as 13-point underdogs in the game, and wanted to show that they belonged on the field.