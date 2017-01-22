Posted byon
Tito Ortiz is going out the same way he began his mixed martial arts career—on top.
Ortiz squared off against Chael Sonnen on Saturday night, which was interesting, as the two have a combined age of 80 years. Both are UFC originals, and they’re not spring chickens anymore. Plus, they don’t really like one another, which was evident in Ortiz not letting up after submitting Sonnen, even when the ref told him the fight was over.
There was a lot of talk heading into the fight, but it didn’t last long, as Ortiz submitted Sonnen with a rear-naked choke just two minutes into the fight.
It was Ortiz’s 19th career victory, and he confirmed that he now plans to retire.
What a career for Ortiz, and what a way to go out.