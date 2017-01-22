Tito Ortiz is going out the same way he began his mixed martial arts career—on top.

Ortiz squared off against Chael Sonnen on Saturday night, which was interesting, as the two have a combined age of 80 years. Both are UFC originals, and they’re not spring chickens anymore. Plus, they don’t really like one another, which was evident in Ortiz not letting up after submitting Sonnen, even when the ref told him the fight was over.

There was a lot of talk heading into the fight, but it didn’t last long, as Ortiz submitted Sonnen with a rear-naked choke just two minutes into the fight.

Tito held on to that choke way too long #Bellator170 pic.twitter.com/UrRlSqShh9 — Fancy Combat (@FancyCombat) January 22, 2017

It was Ortiz’s 19th career victory, and he confirmed that he now plans to retire.

"I have decided to retire young, thanks for the cheese, catch ya's later" -Tito Ortiz 2k17 #Bellator170 — MMA Today (@MMA__Today) January 22, 2017

What a career for Ortiz, and what a way to go out.