Tito Ortiz doesn’t really care about what MMA fans think about him, and he even embraced the haters at Bellator 180 on Saturday night.

Not only was Ortiz completely unfazed when the fans started a “F— you, Tito!’ chant, but he even incited them to be louder in doing so, turning to the crowd and motioning for them to give more.

Tito Ortiz reacts to a "F*ck you Tito!" chant #BellatorNYC pic.twitter.com/e5t1ehG3dk — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 25, 2017

So, in case watching Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva battle it out wasn’t enough for fans, Ortiz provided some added entertainment to help keep the end of the Bellator 180 fight card more interesting.