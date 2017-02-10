It’s now clear who the Sixers want handling the ball with the game on the line, as T.J. McConnell has been coming up huge in the clutch over the past two months.

McConnell did it again on Thursday night in Orlando, and delivered the dagger that left Magic fans unhappy.

The Sixers won the jump ball, which was tipped in McConnell’s direction. He calmly picked it up, drove the lane and knocked down a fadeaway jumper for the win.

TJ McConnell : 8 points on 4-10 shooting, 5 rebounds & 8 assists in 30 minutes (GW shot with 5.8 seconds left. His 2nd GW shot this season) pic.twitter.com/sI9hULjixA — Lee Harvey Oswald (@MusikFan4Life) February 10, 2017

Sure, the defense on the play was pretty awful, but we have to applaud McConnell’s aggressiveness and confidence in his game.