The New York Jets and head coach Todd Bowles are cleaning house.

After a five-win campaign and watching two members of the AFC East march to the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday five assistant coaches won’t return to the team and Chan Gailey will retire from his post as offensive coordinator.

Gailey issued a statement, via the Jets’ official website:

“I informed Coach Bowles prior to the 2016 season that I would retire after this season,” Gailey said in a statement. “I thought it was best to tell him early, so that he could begin to think about how he would move the team forward on offense. While we did not have the season we all wanted to have, I think there are some great people here at the Jets and in the New York/New Jersey area. I wish them all the best moving forward.”

This is the list of coaches Bowles has decided won’t return to the team: QBs coach Kevin Patullo, RBs coach Marcel Shipp, DL coach Pepper Johnson, OLBs coach Mark Collins and DBs coach Joe Danna.

Bowles himself seemed in danger of losing his job before the front office came out and confirmed he’ll remain with the team. Now it’s clear he will make sweeping changes on the defensive side of the football in an effort to turn the ship around in 2017.

On paper, New York has a talented roster that didn’t perform up to expectations. Bowles now has a chance to reconfigure the coaching staff while adding talent this offseason.