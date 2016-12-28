The New York Jets won’t move on from head coach Todd Bowles despite the 4-11 campaign put on by one of the league’s most disappointing teams.

New York hit 2016 with lofty expectations after a 10-win season in Bowels’ first effort. Instead, the Jets have been undisciplined on the field and it seems Bowles hasn’t been able to control his locker room.

Despite this, the New York Daily News‘ Gary Myers hears the team isn’t ready to throw in the towel on their lead man:

Bowles was considered to be in danger of getting fired with the Jets at 4-11 and not even competitive in their last three losses, but a well-placed Jets source told the Daily News on Wednesday, “I don’t anticipate changes.” Even though Bowles has presided over one of the most disastrous and disappointing seasons in Jets history, bringing back painful memories of the Rich Kotie Era, Johnson is prepared to give him another chance and not dump him after just two seasons.

To be fair to Bowles, some of this mishaps have been out of his control. The front office had its odd spat with Ryan Fitzpatrick before getting him back under contract. He’s been terrible. Darrelle Revis out of nowhere has been awful. Injuries to guys like Eric Decker and others have hurt.

The Jets, unlike many, don’t seem willing to find a scapegoat. And with the amount of odd happenings around the Jets this year, maybe that isn’t such a bad thing. If the front office rebuilds key areas well, Bowles might just have the team back on track in 2017.