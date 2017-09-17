Rams running back Todd Gurley showed his athleticism and leaping ability in Sunday’s game against the Redskins.

It happened in the second quarter, when Gurley came out of the backfield and caught a pass from Jared Goff. He was met by Redskins cornerback Kendall Fuller, but calmly leaped over him and kept running toward the sideline.

The play was nullified due to a holding penalty on the Redskins, which the Rams gladly accepted as it gave them an automatic first down. But it was still fun to watch nonetheless.