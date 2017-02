Rams running back Todd Gurley has moves like Jagger on the basketball court, as one poor guy learned during a pickup game at 24 Hour Fitness.

Gurley crossed the dude up so bad that he fell down, nearly doing the splits.

Caught @tg4hunnid breaking ankles out in Simi !!! Oh and that's @truj2 with his pants down in aw of the ankle breaker 😂😂😂 A post shared by Juan Quinones (@jquinonesjr63) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

The 2016 season wasn’t a great one for Gurley, who failed to break the big runs that many expected from him each week. His longest run went for only 24 yards. So hopefully he’ll be using some of those moves to shake NFL defenders in the open field this coming season.