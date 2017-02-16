Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have been upset with Roger Goodell for the witch hunt that was “Deflategate” when he was first hit with a suspension, but he quickly got over it.

Brady knew that he had to keep his eyes on the prize, for both him and his teammates. And, sure enough, they won their final 10 games of the season and emerged as Super Bowl champions, which is extremely difficult to do.

Peter King of The MMQB recently spoke with Brady, trying to figure out how he seemed to be so unfazed about Deflategate during this season. The veteran quarterback said he didn’t want to give up his power over his critics, and a lot more. NESN provided all the quotes for your perusal.