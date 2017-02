Even Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have off days, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is no exception.

Brady, who leads NFL players in Super Bowl wins with five, sets the bar high and is his biggest critic. It’s part of what makes him great.

So even though he completed 43 passes and threw for 466 yards in the team’s 34-28 win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Brady recently came out and said it wasn’t one of his best performances.