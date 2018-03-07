Tom Brady and Bill Belichick actually lost in a Super Bowl roughly a month ago — something we have not seen in quite some time.

Brady, who has won five Super Bowl rings, has been relatively quiet since the loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, and has mainly been seen on vacation with his wife, Gisele. Aside from that, he’s been mum about the defeat.

Until now, that is.

The final episode of “Tom vs. Time” will soon be released, and in it, Brady apparently will be sharing his thoughts on how he’s been feeling since the big game ended. Apparently, he hasn’t been taking it all that well.

“You play the game to be in those moments and you play in those games to have the chance to win the Super Bowl,” Brady said in the trailer for the episode. “When you don’t come through, it’s very painful. But football is the blink of an eye. That’s what you’ve got to live with for the rest of your life.”

The trailer also seemed to focus on the strip-sack of Brady, which essentially sealed the win for the Eagles. Patriots fans may not want to watch, but if they do choose to view it, the final episode of “Tom vs. Time” will air Monday on Facebook Watch.