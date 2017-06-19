Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is channeling Dennis Rodman and Drake with his most recent attempt to become a global ambassador.

Brady, who is currently in China promoting his TB12 merchandise, was recently asked about the possibility of playing an NFL game there.

Obviously, if that were to happen, the game would be a monumental occasion. If we look at the success baseball has had in Asia, and go off that, we know football would be a big hit.

The NFL played its first game in Mexico last season, and there'll be more going forward. Brady hopes he gets to play in a game in China in the future