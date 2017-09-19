Tom Brady, when it’s all said and done, may go down in history as the greatest NFL quarterback of all-time. So when it comes to autographed memorabilia, acquiring an item with Brady’s signature will cost you.

We recently learned that even towels that Brady autographs can sell for thousands of dollars. Brady autographed a Barstool Sports towel for former teammate Matt Light — which features their signature Roger Goodell clown face design — and it went up for bid at a recent auction.

The towel ended up selling for $6,500, so we hope it does a good job wiping up sweat and drying one’s hands after they go to the bathroom, which is what towels usually do.

How much would you have paid for it?