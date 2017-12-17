Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was booed loudly by Steelers fans after jogging onto the field during pregame warmups on Sunday, but he was unfazed by their noise.

Brady actually embraced the boos — putting his hands up to egg Steelers fans at Heinz Field on, as if to ask for them to be louder.

Brady was clearly prepared for the warm welcome he received. He knows Steelers fans and the team they support well, given that he’s 10-2 playing against Pittsburgh (including playoffs) in his career.