Apparently spring cleaning is starting early in the Brady household.

Perhaps Gisele Bündchen told Tom Brady that it was time to clear out the attic, because he found the T-shirt that he wore at the 2000 NFL scouting combine.

In Tom Brady's latest post, he's found his #NFLCombine t-shirt from 17 years ago… pic.twitter.com/eHf54yvwCM — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 3, 2017

Unlike the T-shirt, Brady probably didn’t have to dig deep to find the scouting reports on him. That’s probably pinned to his bathroom mirror as daily motivation.

It’s unclear if the shorts Brady is wearing in this photo are the dorky shorts he wore at the 2000 combine. Combine prospects these days wear skin-tight gear that earns the event the “Underwear Olympics” moniker. Fans of 31 NFL teams are probably glad Brady doesn’t have to take part in a combine now, because they’ve seen enough of Brady and don’t want to see him in “underwear.”