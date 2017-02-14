When you’ve won more Super Bowls than player in NFL history, you can charge whatever you want for an autograph, apparently.

Tom Brady teamed up with the memorabilia and autograph service, Tristar, and he’ll be doing a private signing next month. That gives NFL fans the opportunity to garner his signature on a card, and more!

But it won’t come cheaply.

Brady is charging $499 for the autographed trading card, and that seems a bit ridiculous. Here is the full price list, from the website:

Licensed trading card (3.5″ x 5″) – $499

Flat Item up to and including 11×14 – $799

Flat Item larger than 11×14, mini helmet, or football – $819

Full size helmet, or NFL licensed jersey – $849

Reproduced artwork, canvas, or multi-signed item with 5 or more signatures – $1,399

Original artwork, game used, or any other item not listed – $1,999

Inscription – Choose 1 from: 4x SB MVP, SB 51 MVP, SB 49 MVP, SB 38 MVP, SB 36 MVP, 16-0 ’07 – $299

Inscription – Choose 1 from: 2x NFL MVP, 5x SB Champ, SB 51 Champs, 07 NFL MVP, 10 NFL MVP – $399

Personalization up to 20 characters – $499

Wow, so it will only cost fans $499 to get 20 characters from Brady, what a deal! A rate of $25/letter is certainly better than the going rate.

Johnny Manziel’s $99 autograph now seems like a bargain, compared to these ridiculous prices. I’m saving my money for 100 characters from Manziel, rather than 20 for Brady.