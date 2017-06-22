Tom Brady is doing all sorts of unorthodox things that we Americans don’t get to experience while he’s vacationing in China.

Brady and his family are there promoting his TB12 product line, but they’re also enjoying some vacation time as well, since the Patriots wrapped minicamp and still have some time before training camp begins in late-July.

And by that, we mean Brady and his son are sumo wrestling.

Brady vs Brady #therecanonlybeone 🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

We also have this awesome photo to serve as proof.

Arigatōgozaimashita 🇯🇵🙏 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

The two sure look out of place, don’t they?