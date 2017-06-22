Posted byon
Tom Brady is doing all sorts of unorthodox things that we Americans don’t get to experience while he’s vacationing in China.
Brady and his family are there promoting his TB12 product line, but they’re also enjoying some vacation time as well, since the Patriots wrapped minicamp and still have some time before training camp begins in late-July.
And by that, we mean Brady and his son are sumo wrestling.
We also have this awesome photo to serve as proof.
The two sure look out of place, don’t they?