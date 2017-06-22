Quantcast
Tom Brady did some sumo wrestling in China (PHOTOS)
Posted by on June 22, 2017

Tom Brady is doing all sorts of unorthodox things that we Americans don’t get to experience while he’s vacationing in China.

Brady and his family are there promoting his TB12 product line, but they’re also enjoying some vacation time as well, since the Patriots wrapped minicamp and still have some time before training camp begins in late-July.

And by that, we mean Brady and his son are sumo wrestling.

Brady vs Brady #therecanonlybeone 🏆

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

We also have this awesome photo to serve as proof.

Arigatōgozaimashita 🇯🇵🙏

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

The two sure look out of place, don’t they?

