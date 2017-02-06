Tom Brady’s jersey that he wore during Super Bowl LI is missing.

According to Martin Rogers of USA Today Sports, Brady was seen digging through his locker for the No. 12 jersey that he wore while leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely come-from-behind victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

“It was right here. I know exactly where I put it,” Brady said, via Martin Rogers of USA Today Sports.

“This is not good,” he said. “It was right here and now I don’t have it. Not good.”

Here is video of Brady telling Patriots owner Robert Kraft that his jersey was stolen.

Brady was asked later on if he had found the jersey and it is apparently still missing.

No,” he said. “It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess.”

Hopefully Brady finds the jersey soon. That is going to be one he definitely wants to keep.