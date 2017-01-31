Posted byon
We’ve seen Patriots quarterback Tom Brady get fired up on the football field, plenty of times, but we rarely see him get choked up to where he’s on the brink of tears.
That’s what happened at Super Bowl LI Opening Night, when Brady was asked about who his hero is. It’s hard to know if the reporter was looking for TB12 to name his father in response, but it did seem like a leading question. Regardless, Brady did, indeed, come out and say his hero was his father, and got emotional in doing so.
Brady was then asked to elaborate on his father’s criticism of Roger Goodell, and got choked up in doing so.
It’s rare that we ever see that side of Brady, as he rarely comes off as vulnerable, but he showed it to the world on Monday night.