We’ve seen Patriots quarterback Tom Brady get fired up on the football field, plenty of times, but we rarely see him get choked up to where he’s on the brink of tears.

That’s what happened at Super Bowl LI Opening Night, when Brady was asked about who his hero is. It’s hard to know if the reporter was looking for TB12 to name his father in response, but it did seem like a leading question. Regardless, Brady did, indeed, come out and say his hero was his father, and got emotional in doing so.

Tom Brady gets emotional when asked who his hero is. His answer? His dad. pic.twitter.com/wFL299bieG — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 31, 2017

Brady was then asked to elaborate on his father’s criticism of Roger Goodell, and got choked up in doing so.

Emotional answer from Tom Brady when asked if his dad speaks for him. Must watch. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CtUkI0enx2 — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) January 31, 2017

It’s rare that we ever see that side of Brady, as he rarely comes off as vulnerable, but he showed it to the world on Monday night.