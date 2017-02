Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cemented his place among the all-time greats by winning his fifth Super Bowl ring with a 34-28 defeat over the Falcons.

Brady was crowned MVP of Super Bowl LI, and showed a lot of emotion after the big win.

He hugged team owner Robert Kraft on the field when the game was in the books, and broke down in tears while doing so.

We can’t blame Brady for showing emotion after pulling off the biggest comeback win in Super Bowl history.