Tom Brady doesn’t see an issue with teammates skipping White House visit
Posted by on February 14, 2017

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was stuck between a rock and a hard place when his teammates began announcing that they wouldn’t celebrate their Super Bowl LI win with President Donald Trump at the White House.

On one hand, Brady is the team’s leader on offense, and has always stood by his teammates, first and foremost. On the other hand, Brady is a friend of Trump, and he’s a pretty important person right now in this country.

At least six players have already come out and said that they won’t be in attendance at the White House, and Brady was asked about it on Tuesday. Check out the link below to hear what he had to say.

