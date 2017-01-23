Tom Brady and Donald Trump have shared some “broments” over the years, and POTUS is also close with Patriots owner Bob Kraft, who has donated money to his campaign in the past.

Now that Trump has taken office, many are wondering what the extent of the friendship is. Brady was asked about that very topic on his weekly appearance The Kirk and Callahan Show, which airs on WEEI Radio. Here’s what he had to say (via For The Win):

“I have called him, yes, in the past. Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call,” Brady said. “But, again, that’s been someone I’ve known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He’s been very supportive of me for a long time. It’s just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people.”

He then seemed to get a bit testy, questioning why their friendship is newsworthy.

“Why does everybody make such a big deal? I don’t understand it,” he added…

“I don’t want to get into it, but if you know someone it doesn’t mean you agree with everything they say or they do. You have a lot of friends in your life,” Brady noted. “I think there are things that are based in your own dealings with someone that is a personal dealing, not a public dealing. Because you have personal experiences.”

There you have it. Trump is just another friend, because “you have a lot of friends in your life.” That’s an answer that Bill Belichick would approve of.