Tom Brady and Dwight Freeney have had plenty of epic matchups over the years, dating back to the pass-rusher’s time with the Colts.

They’ll square off again on Sunday in Super Bowl LI for what will probably be the final time, and it will be interesting if Freeney will be able to record one last sack on Brady.

Freeney admitted he’s “tried to hate Brady, but can’t” this week, and while the two are competitors on the field, it’s clear they have a lot of respect for one another.

The two football stars appeared on Thursday’s edition of “Conan,” and Brady was able to trick Freeney into apologizing for sacking him.

Clever.