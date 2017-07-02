Tom Brady raised some eyebrows when his wife, Gisele, appeared on CBS This Morning and said that he suffered a concussion at some point during the 2016 season.

Brady, up until this point, has been mum about it.

Here’s what Gisele said.

Brady spoke to E:60 a few weeks ago, in an interview that aired Sunday, and finally addressed her comments. Here’s what he had to say, via John Breech of CBS Sports.

“She’s there every day,” Brady said. “I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I’m sore, she knows when I’m tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together [from games]. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and very loving.”

Tom did a great job of downplaying what Gisele said, which isn’t a surprise, given that he’s comes from the school of Bill Belichick.

If Gisele said it, it’s probably true, and now Tom has been tasked with covering it up, which he did pretty well. We’ll have to take his word for it.