Patriots quarterback Tom Brady usually gets calls from the officials, but that wasn’t the case in Saturday’s Divisional Playoff game against the Texans.

Brady took numerous late hits from the Texans players, and was only able to draw one roughing the passer penalty.

One particular play had Brady really upset, after Jadeveon Clowney hit him after he released the ball, but then continued to tackle and drive him into the ground.

Brady was seen complaining about the late contact to the refs, but no dice. It didn’t matter, as the Patriots rolled the Texans, 34-16.