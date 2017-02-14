Posted byon
Zoo Atlanta and Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island had a little Super Bowl wager going.
Whichever team lost Super Bowl LI, the local zoo would name a baby animal after the winning quarterback, according to The Boston Globe.
Both sides agreed that a Madagascar hissing cockroach would be the animal to be named after the winning quarterback.
And so, on its Facebook page Zoo Atlanta introduced to the world a new addition to its family of cockroaches. You might even call it a “bunch” of roaches, if that gives you a “hunch” about where they went with the presentation.
There’s no Alice, and the lack of a housekeeper might explain the mess in the tank.