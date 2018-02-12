Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was down in the dumps for a bit in the wake of the team’s 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

It’s easy to understand why. Brady, after all, threw for 505 yards in the game, and did all he could to lead his team to victory. Unfortunately, the defense, coached by Matt Patricia, who has since departed for Detroit, was abysmal, and could not get a stop to save its life.

Brady, however, picked a scenic spot to hang out with his supermodel wife, Gisele, and put the Super Bowl loss behind him. The Patriots quarterback recently posted a photo on Instagram, showing him and her in Costa Rica, enjoying a sunset kiss.

For the record, I love sunsets, too. So if any Gisele lookalikes have a similar interest, just give me a call.