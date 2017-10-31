Even at 40 years of age, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed he’s not too old to celebrate Halloween.

Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, announced that they would be sporting some sort of avocado toast costume for the holiday, but didn’t elaborate on what their couples costume would look like.

After seeing the two celebrities in costume, we’re now happy that they didn’t, because the photo that Gisele posted to Instagram on Tuesday wouldn’t have been as great as it is. The description to tease the costume was good, but couldn’t do the look justice. Check it out in the photo below.

Tom Brady, avocado.

Giselle Bundchen, toast. Halloween 2017. pic.twitter.com/izRBxViI3I — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) October 31, 2017

Nailed it.