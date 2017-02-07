When you’re the Super Bowl MVP, you fly in style, which is exactly what Tom Brady did to return home to Boston with his wife and two boys.

The Patriots took a chartered Delta flight from Houston to Boston, but Brady elected to fly in privacy, and instead took Under Armour’s private jet.

TMZ posted some photos showing the jet, as well as Brady and Gisele when they stepped off it.

Obviously this isn’t a huge deal, but you’d think that Brady would want to return home with the team after the title win. You know, for camaraderie and all that good stuff. After all, they did manage to pull off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.