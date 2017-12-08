NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was awarded a contract extension earlier in the week, receiving a five-year, $200 million deal, which produced many reactions on social media and elsewhere.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was recently asked about what he thought regarding the commissioner’s new deal, and he injected some humor into his response.

Brady appeared on Westwood One Radio before the “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Saints and Falcons kicked off, for his weekly interview, and he told Jim Gray the following after being asked about the commissioner’s extension.

“That’s a lot of money and obviously NFL business is going well,” Brady said. “He can pick up a lot of checks now.”

The Patriots quarterback then followed that up with a funny comment, as he sometimes does to help lighten the mood during interviews.

“Maybe he’ll take me out to dinner sometime,” Brady joked.

Goodell can certainly afford plenty of dinners on that salary.