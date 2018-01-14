Patriots quarterback Tom Brady excels at handling criticism from the media.

Brady, no matter what type of question he’s asked by reporters, tends to remain unfazed when delivering an answer, and knows exactly what to say. Both he and head coach Bill Belichick are known for being great at answering questions — rather than declining to do so — but not really saying much at all, as far as their speech content goes.

That was on display after Saturday’s 35-14 win over the Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. Brady spoke to reporters during his postgame press conference, and was asked about recent negativity in the press directed at him. Before the reporter could even finish his question, Brady had this to say.

“Really?” Brady said sarcastically, with a laugh, as if he was surprised upon hearing that negative things had been written about him.

The reporter then continued on with his question, and Brady gave a thoughtful answer, rather than just shooting it down.

“I’ve been around long enough, so, 18 years, there’s been a lot of nice things said about me,” Brady said, in a video posted by Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media Network. “It just goes with the territory, so I just try to be consistent, show up and do the best I can do every week for the team, and regardless of whether I’m the worst quarterback in the league or the best quarterback in the league, or somewhere in between, my job is to do the best I can for us every week.”

WATCH: Tom Brady’s answer to “negativity” directed at him is priceless pic.twitter.com/YE9Ny5vqRv — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 14, 2018

Brady clearly did his job on Saturday night, as he completed 35 of 53 passes for 337 yards (three touchdowns, no interceptions) in the blowout win. The Patriots are now set to play in their seventh consecutive AFC title game.