Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was clearly flustered during the first half of Super Bowl LI, after getting hit 11 times during that time, and it showed.

Brady threw a pick-six late in the second quarter on an ill-advised throw into coverage, and Robert Alford returned it 82 yards to the house. Brady had a chance to tackle him during his runback, though, but failed miserably and it was pretty funny to watch.

The first half couldn’t have gone any worse for the Patriots, and that play was just another reason supporting that.