Tom Brady isn’t doing a Peyton Manning.

Brady just pulled off the best comeback in NFL history by downing the Atlanta Falcons in the first Super Bowl overtime ever. So yes, his riding off into the sunset with a fifth Super Bowl ring while going on 40 years old would seem rather predictable.

Except that even though his wife may want it, retirement isn’t an option, as he told Sirius XM Radio:

“If it was up to my wife she would have me retire today. She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’ You know, I feel like I can still do it and if you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it then, I mean I’d be so bored if I wasn’t going out there, knowing that I could still do it. So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go and I still plan on playing for a long time.”

Indeed, Brady can still do it and looks like a guy having fun. The Patriots haven’t showed any signs of slowing despite his four-game ban to close the season.

With another Bill Belichick draft on the way, there isn’t any reason to think Brady won’t have another Super Bowl on the mind next year. A timely contract extension would kill any retirement talk in a hurry.