It’s become a tradition for some of the Patriots’ big-name players to party it up at the Kentucky Derby, and this year was no different.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Jacoby Brissett were in attendance, as we can see by these photos.

Wolves with Horses! LETSGOOOOOO A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on May 6, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Issa derby! A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on May 6, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

And the fun continued after the race, apparently. Check out this video of Brady, Edelman and Amendola rocking out to Drake’s “Jumpman” in a car after leaving the derby.

Brady (Hat) Edelman and Amendola Vibin to Jumpman @1future post Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/vv22q2VbNO — Jared Tokarz (@NFLDraftInsider) May 7, 2017

The scene was pretty lit, it seems.