New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady just entered the world of luxury cars.

Brady has plenty of noteworthy endorsements, but it’s hard to top Friday’s announcement of his landing with Aston Martin, where he’ll pitch the DB11, a $211,000 vehicle.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell broke the news:

“We’re looking for partnerships that make the brand resonate and to make sure people know who we are,” Aston Martin’s North American president Laura Schwab told ESPN. “Tom and Aston Martin are similarly aligned in their path to excellence.”

Aston Martin followed by launching the campaign:

Aston Martin & Tom Brady Unite – Introducing 'Category of One: Why Beautiful Matters'. Read more: https://t.co/IcbaLfEGo8 pic.twitter.com/c3ySQUgh31 — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) May 19, 2017

To top off this landmark endorsement for Brady, he’ll get to design one of the cars—and only 12 will go up for sale:

Brady’s deal will include a content series in which the quarterback will share what drives him while being featured with his car. Brady will also create his own version of the company’s Vanquish S car. Only 12 of those cars will be made and sold to the public.

Brady took to Instagram to celebrate the news while name-dropping James Bond, not to mention looking the part:

I’m no James Bond but… Proud to announce my new partnership with @astonmartinlagonda! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 19, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

This is a cool development for Brady, who has wide-ranging endorsements. Rest assured those 12 cars he’s about to design will be hot collector items and, in a word, expensive.