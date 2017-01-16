Not in our locker room, Tom Brady basically said regarding the infamous Facebook Live video in which Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called the Patriots “a–holes.”

“That’s against our team policy,” Brady said on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan Show via CSNNE.com. “I don’t think that would go over well with our coach.”

Antonio Brown posted a 17-minute video on Facebook Live inside the Steelers’ locker room after their 18-16 win over the Chiefs Sunday night in the AFC divisional playoffs. Right after using a word that would have been bleeped out in traditional media, Tomlin told his players to stay off social media.

He was too late on that, but Brown kept his video going for about 15 minutes after Tomlin issued the social media edict.

That’s probably not going over well with Tomlin, even if the Steelers don’t have such a black-and-white social media policy like the Patriots have.

It’s a safe bet they’ll have one in the very near future.